Kyrgyzstan registers rise in foreign investment

2017-08-09 18:10 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Kyrgyzstan has attracted $202.6 million of foreign direct investment for the first quarter of 2017, which is 35 percent more than in the same period of last year.

This was stated by Kyrgyz Deputy Economy Minister Daniyar Imanaliev on August 9, Kabar news agency reported.

“Some 87.3 percent of the total volume of foreign direct investment falls on non-CIS countries. Investments inflow from the CIS countries decreased by 59.5 percent and amounted to $25.7 million, he said.

Most investments from the near abroad countries were attracted from Kazakhstan ($16.8 million), according to the minister.

"Among others, the largest amount of investments were attracted from Canada and China ($67.3 and $58.6 million, respectively),” he said.

The priority economy sectors for investment were manufacturing, finance, scientific and technical sectors.