Expert: US sanctions unlikely to lead to Iran-North Korea rapprochement

2017-08-09 18:17 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

It is hard to say whether the recent US sanctions will lead to a political, military or economic rapprochement between Iran and North Korea or not, Associate Professor Gianluca Pastori, expert in history of political relations in North America and Europe, told Trend.

"However, in my opinion, the latter is the most probable option," he said.

From an ideological perspective, the two regimes are very different, as well as different are their political ambitions, according to the expert.

“In a fragmented Gulf, Iran can credibly expect to reach the status of regional power while in the eastern Asian theater, dominated by China, North Korea has no room for similar expectations,” he said.

Furthermore, Iran is engaged in a potentially constructive political and diplomatic dialogue with the ‘P5+1’ group, while North Korea is an isolated country, enjoying a limited support, only from the PRC, Pastori noted.

“For these reasons, Pyongyang can hope for a positive return from rising tensions, Iran not. Rather, President Rouhani has interest in keeping a low profile, not to strengthen his internal rivals, i.e. the ‘hawks’ opposing his moderate and pragmatic course of action,” he added.

The expert further underlined that the interests of Iran and the DPRK are also different from an economic perspective.

“Iran needs to modernize its oil and gas sector, and the only way to do so is to strengthen its bond with the West. The US position is quite contradictory, with the Congress and the administration apparently moving on two different paths. However, Iran can exploit these differences, while North Korea not,” he concluded.

U.S. has recently imposed a new set of sanctions against Iran, Russia and North Korea on Aug 2. The sanctions were expected to bring North Korea and Iran closer.