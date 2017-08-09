Berdimuhamedov: Azerbaijan is Turkmenistan’s reliable partner

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan is Turkmenistan’s important and reliable partner, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov told a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

“We cooperate to ensure peace and stability in the Central Asia and Caspian Sea regions and build mechanisms of efficient cooperation here,” noted Berdimuhamedov.

He hailed joint efforts of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan as a positive factor for the development of strategic stability and regional processes.

“Both countries support the idea to change the Caspian Sea region into a source of long-term stability and an area of wide international partnership,” said the Turkmen president.

“During the negotiations, both countries emphasized readiness for active cooperation within the UN, OSCE, CIS, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Economic Cooperation Organization,” added President Berdimuhamedov.