Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan sign documents (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on August 8, 13:50)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8



A ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan documents has been held with participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed “The Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan”.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov and Minister of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan Deryaguly Byashimov signed the Protocol on Supplements and Amendments to “The Agreement on the Organization of Freight Transportation, Usage and Registration of Freight Trains and Containers, and on Costings for their Usage in International Direct Railway-Ferry Communication via Baku (the Republic of Azerbaijan) and Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan) Ports”.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Turkmen Minister of Finance Gochmyrat Myradov signed “The Memorandum on Cooperation between the Ministry of Taxes of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Finance of Turkmenistan in the Field of the Activities of Tax Authorities”.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Chairman of the State Committee for Tourism of Turkmenistan Serdar Cholukov signed “The Agreement on Cooperation between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Committee for Tourism of Turkmenistan in the Field of Tourism”.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC Rauf Valiyev and Chairman of the State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan Amanmyrat Gurdov signed “The Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan in the Field of Maritime Trade”.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ramil Usubov and Turkmen Minister of Internal Affairs Isgender Mulikov signed “The Agreement on Cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan”.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov and Turkmen Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources Nursahet Sapardurdyev signed “The Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan in the Field of Veterinary Medicine” and “The Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan in the Field of Plant Quarantine”.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and Turkmen Minister of Economy and Development Batyr Bazarov signed “The Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan in the Field of Copyright and Protection of Related Rights” and “The Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan in the Field of Protection of Industrial Property”.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov and Turkmen Deputy Minister of Defence, Head of General Directorate for Civil Defence and Rescue Affairs Yusup Muhammetgulyyev signed “The Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan in the Field of Civil Defense, Prevention and Elimination of Emergency Situations”.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Chairman of the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Environmental Protection and Land Resources Batyrmyrat Orazmyradov signed “The Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan in the Field of Environmental Protection”.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Acting Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan Atageldy Shamyradov signed “The Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan in the Field of Culture”.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Maksat Babayev signed “The Memorandum of Understanding on the Future Development of Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan in the Field of Energy”.