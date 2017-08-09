Uzbek president appoints new labor minister

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 9

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev appointed Aktam Khaitov as minister of employment and labor relations, says a decree published Aug. 9 on the website of the presidential press service.

Khaitov, born in 1974, earlier served as chairman of the Uzstandard Agency.

Aziz Abdukhakimov, who previously served as minister of employment and labor relations of Uzbekistan, has been appointed chairman of the Uzbek State Committee for Tourism Development.

Also, Abdukhamid Karimov has become new head of the Uzstandard Agency.