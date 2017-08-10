Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani prime minister Sharif

Thousands of people attended a rally and procession in support of former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday as he embarks on a show of political power following a Supreme Court decision to disqualify him from office over undeclared assets, Reuters reported.

Sharif launched the so-called "caravan" procession from Islamabad to his eastern hometown of Lahore, despite the concerns of advisers about security.

After being driven 12 hours surrounded by supporters showering his vehicle with rose petals from capital Islamabad to the neighboring city of Rawalpindi, normally a 30 minute drive, Sharif addressed the crowd shortly after midnight.

"One court has given its decision, now this court will make a decision, the court of the people of Pakistan," Sharif said, asking the crowd if they accept the Supreme Court's decision, a question that elicited a loud "No" from his supporters.

"Nawaz Sharif is still our prime minister," said worker Niaz Ahmad, who wore a lion look-alike costume and chanted, "Lion, Lion!" referring to the election symbol of Sharif's political party.

The event remained largely peaceful, though Sharif's supporters assaulted the crew of two local TV stations that had been critical of him during the court proceedings, police official Hafeez Khan said.

"No prime minister has ever seen out the full term of his government," Sharif said.

He then asked the crowd: "Were these prime ministers not the people's choice? When will the people's mandate be respected?" adding that this joke has been repeated in Pakistan for 70 years.

Pakistan will celebrate 70 years of independence from British rule on August 14 but the country has never had a full term prime minister with numerous governments being interrupted by either military coups, judicial disqualification, or presidential decree.