Details of Turkey-Azerbaijan logistics project (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The logistics center that is being built in Kars as part of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway project will be commissioned in October 2018, Turkey’s Ministry of Transport, Maritime and Communications told Trend Aug. 7.

The project’s cost is estimated at about 94.3 million Turkish liras.

According to the ministry, a land plot of 300,000 square meters was given for the construction of the logistics center.

Annually, 412,000 tons of cargo will be transported through the center.

The ministry added that 16-km railway lines will be built in the territory of the logistics center. They will be connected to the Kars-Erzurum railway.

An agreement on creation of the logistics center was signed on July 19, 2017 during the visit of Head of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov to the Kars Province in order to get familiarized with the progress in the BTK project.

The BTK railway is being constructed on the basis of the Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. The peak capacity of the railway will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At the initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.

