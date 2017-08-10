President: Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan leading powers in energy production

Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, as leading powers in energy production, advocate the transformation of the Caspian Sea basin into a territory of stability, progress and broad international partnership in Eurasia, said Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

He made the remark at the government meeting, the agenda of which was dedicated to the results of Berdimuhamedov’s official visit to Azerbaijan on Aug. 8-9, the Vatan newspaper reported Aug. 10.

“Power engineering plays a major role in economy, security, ecology, social aspect, and diplomacy,” noted the Turkmen president.

According to the performance indicators of the six months of 2017, the volume of trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan rose by 40 percent, as compared to the same period of 2016.

This fact testifies to the effectiveness of the ongoing work in this area, added Berdimuhamedov.

According to him, the key factor in the effective development of interstate relations is the intensification of trade and economic cooperation.

Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, which are neighbors in the Caspian Sea, are interested in using alternative routes for the access of their energy resources to Europe.

Turkmenistan is one of the key players on the energy market of the Caspian region and Central Asia.

Hydrocarbon resources of Turkmenistan can be sent in the western direction if a pipeline is constructed across the Caspian Sea to the shores of Azerbaijan, from where the hydrocarbon resources can be sent to Turkey and further to Europe.

Continuous transportation of Turkmen oil through Azerbaijan in recent years is an illustrative example of the mutually beneficial cooperation.