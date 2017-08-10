Astana to host meeting of OIC members’ leaders (exclusive)

2017-08-10 11:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Astana will host a meeting of heads of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the organization told Trend Aug. 10.

According to the OIC, the meeting will be held in Astana for the first time.

It is expected that the meeting will take place at the end of August, or early September, added the OIC.

According to the information provided by the organization, economic, social and political issues will be discussed during the upcoming event.

Currently, preparation works are underway to organize the meeting, said the OIC.

It should be noted that on Aug. 1, Istanbul hosted a meeting of foreign ministers of OIC member states, during which the ministers discussed the recent clashes in Jerusalem between Israelis and Palestinians.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu