Turkmenistan supplies cement to Afghanistan

2017-08-10

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 10

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan exports cement produced at the plant in the country’s Lebap Province to neighboring Afghanistan, Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

Plant was built in the mineral-rich Koytendag district of the province.

Project, associated with the plant construction, was focused on three key components: the quality, affordability and environmental friendliness of the production, said the report.

It was previously reported that country produces more than three million tons of cement per year.