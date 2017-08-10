Italian gov’t approves Snam-TAP interconnection project

2017-08-10 12:24 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 10

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Italy’s Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni approved the Snam-TAP (Trans Adriatic Pipeline) interconnection project on Aug.8, a source in Italy’s Snam company, which is one of the shareholders of the project, told Trend Aug.10.

“Snam is now waiting for the EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) Decree to signed soon by Italy’s Ministry of Environment as official go-ahead,” said the source.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor which is one of the priority energy projects for the EU.



TAP project envisages transportation of gas from the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas and condensate field to the EU countries.



The pipeline will be connected to the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy's south.



TAP’s shareholders are: BP (20 percent), State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagas (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 km, Albania 215 km, Adriatic Sea 105 km, and Italy 8 km). Its highest point will be 1,800 meters in Albania’s mountains, while its lowest point will be 820 meters beneath the sea.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn