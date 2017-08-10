Russian member of IS detained in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Rinat Bakiyev, Russian citizen, established member of the “Islamic State” (IS) terrorist group, has been detained in the Turkish province of Adana, Turkish media reported, Aug. 10.

Bakiyev was detained while trying to land a drone, which was flown from the Incirlik Air Base.

It should be noted that Syria has been suffering from the armed conflict since March of 2011, which, according to the United Nations, has claimed more than 500,000 lives.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The “Islamic State”, the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) are the most active terrorist groups in Syria.

