Western Australia governor keen to visit Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

Perth hosted a meeting of Azerbaijan’s Honorary Consul in Australia Aydan Rzayeva with the Governor of Western Australia Kerry Sanderson on Aug. 9.

During the meeting, Honorary Consul Rzayeva informed Governor Sanderson about Azerbaijan, and about the work carried out to expand and develop political, trade, economic, parliamentary, humanitarian and other ties between the two states.

Rzayeva also informed that the first Azerbaijan-Australia business forum will take place in Baku in October. She added that dozens of businessmen from Australia are expected to attend the event.

The honorary consul invited Kerry Sanderson to visit Azerbaijan.

The governor of Western Australia, for her part, praised the success Azerbaijan has achieved in political, economic and other spheres, and expressed desire to visit Azerbaijan. She emphasized the need to expand ties between the two states, and added that the October business forum will create good opportunities for this.