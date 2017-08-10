Tehran City Council appoints pro-Rouhani mayor

2017-08-10 15:54 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Tehran City Council appointed Mohammad Ali Najafi as the new mayor of the Iranian capital city, Mehr reported.

During a July 19 session of Tehran City Council, seven candidates succeeded to win the necessary votes to compete for the post of mayor in Tehran, in which 66-year-old Mohammad Ali Najafi secured the highest number of votes, 21.

The pro-reform figure earlier served as the education minister, vice president and head of the Budget and Planning Organization.

Najafi will replace Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a conservative politician and critic of the Rouhani administration.