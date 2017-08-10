Azerbaijan reduces its anti-terrorist list

2017-08-10 17:33 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Financial Monitoring Service of Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority has removed Adil Muhammad Mahmud abd Al-Khaliq, a citizen of Bahrain, from the list of persons subject to international sanctions for their support of terrorism, said a report of the service posted on its website.

He was arrested in the UAE in January 2007 on charges of being a member of the Al-Qaeda terrorist group, according to the report.

This is the 20th change made to the list in 2017. The list is updated in accordance with the UN Security Council’s decisions and the information received from regional organizations.

According to an order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, the international list is approved and updated by the Financial Monitoring Service based on the information received from the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Financial Monitoring Service of Azerbaijan was established Feb. 23, 2009.