Earthquake jolts Iran’s Pir city

2017-08-10

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale rocked Iran's Pir city, Fars Province in south of Iran.

Tasnim news agency says that no casualties have been reported as of now.

Iran sits astride several major faults in the Earth's crust and is prone to frequent earthquakes, many of which have been devastating.