Azerbaijani, Russian warships’ crews win at Sea Cup 2017

2017-08-10 20:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

Trend:

An international judges’ panel meeting dedicated to the results of the international naval contest Sea Cup 2017 took place at a base of the Azerbaijani Navy, said the press service of the Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, all stages and episodes of the contest, held with the participation of crews of the warships of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan, were declared valid.

Based on the general assessments made by the judges’ panel, the crews of the G-124 patrol ship of the Azerbaijani Navy and the small missile ship Grad Sviyazhsk of the Russian Navy, both with a score of 246 in the overall standings, became the winners of the contest.

The crew of the missile boat Joshan of the Iranian Navy, having scored 234 in the overall standings, took the second place, while the crew of artillery ship Sariarka of the Kazakhstan Navy, having scored 227 in the overall standings, took the third place.