German MPs to visit Incirlik Air Base in early September

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

German MPs will visit Incirlik Air Base in Turkey on Sept. 8, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has told Trend.

A high-ranking NATO official will accompany the MPs.

During the visit, a meeting with German servicemen stationed at a base in Konya will be held.

Earlier it was reported that Steffen Seibert, a representative of the German government, said that Turkey asked to postpone the visit of the members of the German Defense Committee scheduled for July 17.

