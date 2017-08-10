Uzbek president approves measures for accelerated development of regions

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 10

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

A new system of organization of work on the ground is being introduced in Uzbekistan, according to the decree of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev “On priority measures to ensure acceleration of social and economic development of the regions” published Aug. 10.

The new system is aimed at addressing urgent problems of the Uzbek population, systematic work of executive and representative authorities on permanent and targeted study of the state of social and economic development of the country’s regions.

The decree provides for the division of Uzbek territories into 14 sectors for integrated socio-economic development. Each of the sectors will be assigned to Uzbek prime minister and his deputies. Sectors for integrated socio-economic development will be headed by heads of local administrations, heads of internal affairs, prosecution bodies, and the State Tax Service.

Road maps, which include a detailed scheme of ways of elimination of the problems on the ground, will play an important role in the solution of these problems.

Reporting system at the sessions of the Uzbek councils of people’s deputies, as one of the tools for influencing the course of development of the regions, as well as increasing the responsibility of officials of local executive authorities, will take an important place in the establishment and elimination of significant shortcomings and problems.

The resolution envisages increasing openness and objectivity of monitoring of the implementation of programs of socio-economic development of the regions by attracting representatives of civil society institutions, business circles and the media to its conduct.

Particular attention is paid to measures on increasing the responsibility of sector managers and government officials, as well as systematic evaluation of their activity.