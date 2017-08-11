Turkey: Counterterror operations kill 6 PKK terrorists

Six PKK terrorists including a senior member were killed in two separate counterterrorism operations in eastern Turkey, the governorship said on Thursday, Anadolu reported.

According to a Sirnak governorship statement, five PKK terrorists were killed in the Incebel-Kato mountain region. A cave used by the terrorists was also destroyed.

Another military operation was conducted in the Malazgirt district of the eastern Tunceli province. A senior PKK member was killed in the operation, the Tunceli governorship statement said.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.