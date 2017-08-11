Car bomb blast in Somali capital kills 1

2017-08-11 02:21 | www.trend.az | 1

A car bomb exploded in the Somali capital Mogadishu, killing one person and injuring three others on Thursday evening, Anadolu reported.

Abdukadir Adan, a police officer in Waberi District told Anadolu Agency that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) in a car parked near a police station in Mogadishu.

Local media said two security officers were among those injured in the blast.

The al-Qaeda affiliate al-Shabaab group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last Friday, at least three people were killed and eight others wounded in a car bomb blast near Hotel Ambassador in Mogadishu.