Car bomb blast in Somali capital kills 1
2017-08-11 02:21 | www.trend.az | 1
A car bomb exploded in the Somali capital Mogadishu, killing one person and injuring three others on Thursday evening, Anadolu reported.
Abdukadir Adan, a police officer in Waberi District told Anadolu Agency that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) in a car parked near a police station in Mogadishu.
Local media said two security officers were among those injured in the blast.
The al-Qaeda affiliate al-Shabaab group claimed responsibility for the attack.
Last Friday, at least three people were killed and eight others wounded in a car bomb blast near Hotel Ambassador in Mogadishu.