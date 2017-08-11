Iranian auto parts suppliers interested in Azerbaijani market (Exclusive)

2017-08-11 08:54 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

An official with Iranian Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association has expressed the readiness of the manufacturers to cooperate with Azerbaijani counterparts.

Secretary of the Iranian Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association Mohammad Reza Najafi-Manesh in an interview with Trend touched upon existing cooperation between Iranian leading carmaker, Iran Khodro, and Azerbaijan’s AzEuroCar LLC, and said his country’s auto parts makers are capable of working in collaboration with the Azerbaijani industrialists.

He added that Iranian and European firms have already formed more than 50 joint ventures for producing car parts in the Islamic Republic.

According to the official, there are about 1,200 auto parts suppliers in Iran.

Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh had earlier told Trend that the Iranian and Azerbaijani carmakers are expected to launch their joint venture in early September and the first products of the plant in Azerbaijan’s Neftchala Industrial Quarter is expected to hit the market in autumn.

In 2016, Azerbaijan’s AzEuroCar LLC and Iran Khodro signed an agreement to create a joint car plant in the Neftchala Industrial Quarter. The plant with a capacity of about 10,000 cars per year will produce four Iranian car brands – Dena, Runna, Soren and Samand. The project is worth $15 million.