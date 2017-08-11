Salehi reinstated as AEOI chief

President Hassan Rouhani in a decree on Thursday reappointed Ali Akbar Salehi as vice president and head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), IRNA reported.

According to the presidential office's website, the text of the decree reads: 'On the virtue of Article 124 of the Constitution and given your commitment, scientific record and successful executive management, valuable efforts in nuclear deal, I appoint you as vice president and head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.'

Hopefully, in the light of divine blessings and cooperation of scientific elites, you will prove successful in serving the noble nation of Iran and the Islamic establishment through observing law-abidance, moderation and ethical charter of the Government of Prudence and Hope, he said.