Nar presents renewed ‘East’ roaming packages

2017-08-11 10:10 | www.trend.az | 1

Known for offering very advantageous roaming packages to subscribers to satisfy the demand for roaming services, Nar presented the renewed “East” packages due to the summer season. It is time to really enjoy the travel or vacation with the “East” packages! From now on, you can travel to Dubai and other cities of the United Arab Emirates, and stay connected and share your impressions with friends and family without worrying about the roaming costs.

The “East” offer consists of two bundles: “East-5” and “East-15”.

The “East-5” package includes 5 minutes for incoming calls, 5 minutes for outgoing calls and 500 Mb of internet traffic. The usage period of bundle is 3 days, counted from the moment of its purchase. The “East-15” bundle provides 15 minutes for incoming calls, 15 minutes for outgoing calls and 1500 Mb of internet traffic. The usage period of this package is 30 days, from the moment of purchase.

You can order one of the “East” packages while still in Azerbaijan or after your arrival to the UAE. All you need to do to is to send an SMS with the text +5 to 777 or dial *777#5#YES on your phone for “East-5”; and to send SMS with text +15 or dial *777#15#YES on your phone for “East-15”. There is no limit to the number of ordered packages. The offer can be used by all the postpaid and prepaid Nar subscribers, who connect to “DU” or “Etisalat” mobile operators of the UAE.

“Azerfon” started its operations on March 21, 2007, under the “Nar Mobile” brand name, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The “Nar” brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Nar was the first company in the country to introduce 3G technology and has provided the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With more than 2.3 million customers and large network of over 6000 base stations, covering 99% of the country’s territory, Nar provides its subscribers with the highest quality services.