30 PKK members detained in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Thirty members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization were detained as part of counter-terrorism operations in Turkey’s Adana province, the Adana Police Department said Aug. 11.

All the detainees are Turkish citizens, according to the message.

“Operations against the PKK will continue,” reads the police department’s message.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim both stated that military operations against the PKK will continue until its complete eradication.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives. The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

