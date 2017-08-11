Uzbekistan names new director general of national news agency

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 11

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Under a decision of the Uzbek president, Abdusaid Kuchimov has been appointed as new director general of Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA), the agency told Trend.

Kuchimov headed the country’s National Television and Radio Company in 1997-2005. He has also served as editor-in-chief of the Khabar newspaper of Uzbekistan’s Ministry for Development of Information Technologies and Communications since 2006.

Meanwhile, Mamatkul Khazratkulov, who has headed the UzA agency since 2001, has become the head of the media sector in the Uzbek president’s office.