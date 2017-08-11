Ashgabat, Delhi to mull TAPI gas pipeline project

2017-08-11

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 11

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The next meeting of the Turkmen-Indian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technological cooperation is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on Aug. 14, the Turkmen government said in a message Aug. 11.

The agenda of the upcoming meeting includes issues of developing cooperation in trade, economy, transportation and energy, as well as in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

“Special attention will be paid to the practical implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, which is of regional and international significance,” reads the message.

The meeting participants will also consider possibilities for cooperation on the North-South Transnational Corridor project, engaging the potential of the two countries’ seaports, as well as prospects of enhancing cooperation in air transportation.

Turkmenistan started construction of its section of TAPI in December 2015.

Annual capacity of the gas pipeline will reach 33 billion cubic meters. Total length of TAPI will be 1,814 kilometers. The project's preliminary cost is estimated at $10 billion.