Turkmenistan improving pricing policy

2017-08-11

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 11

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The issues of improving the pricing policy in Turkmenistan were discussed at a meeting of the country’s Cabinet of Ministers, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported Aug. 11.

Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Bashim Khojamammadov said at the meeting that it is envisaged to entrust to a number of structures with the compilation of collections of prices for the respective types of goods in this sphere.

Moreover, an interdepartmental commission has been established in Turkmenistan in order to improve the procedure of holding tenders for the selection of goods suppliers for the needs of budgetary consumers.

The relevant decree was signed by the Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the government meeting. According to the document, the commission’s responsibilities include the selection on a tender basis of suppliers of goods purchased on the basis of state orders – for the economic needs of ministries and departments financed by the state budget.