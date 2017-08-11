Iranian conservative journalists charged with spying for Mossad

2017-08-11 11:52 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Some editors of Iran’s Ammariyon news and analytical portal have been arrested, charged with cooperation with Israel's Mossad spy agency, a member of Parliament Mahmoud Sadeghi tweeted Aug. 11.

The Ammariyon website belongs to hardliners and is one of the hardest criticizing news portal against Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s administration.

Mahmoud Sadeghi said that during the investigation into the problems of Telegram admins with Iranian officials, he was informed that some editors of the Ammariyon website have been arrested, charged with cooperation with Mossad.