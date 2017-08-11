This summer is more entertaining with Azercell

2017-08-11 12:33 | www.trend.az | 1

Azerbaijani leading mobile operator Azercell has started its journey under the motto “This summer is more entertaining with Azercell” to get closer to its customers.

Thus, the company has organized contests, variety of entertaining campaigns with the gifts in Baku and the regions. In fact, it has been 5 years that Azercell is organizing interesting campaigns to promote its services in the territory of the country. Such projects enable the company to be closer to its customers, improve mutual relations and explore their needs in detail. This summer, company representatives have already visited Gandja, Goranboy, Shamkir, Tovuz, Agstafa, Gazakh, Goygol, Mingechevir, Yevlakh, Barda, Lankaran, Jalilabad, Shamakhi, Ismayilli, Sheki and Shirvan, and met with subscibers and familiarized them with "Bolge" ("Region") tariff

and "Unlimited calls – Talk unlimited!" Along with the campaigns in the regions, Azercell organizes unforgettable summer entertainment for its subscribers in Baku. They take a virtual journey to different coutries every day of the event which is held at Amburan Resort. Thus, on June 15-16 Azercell created a Brazilian atmosphere for its subscribers invited to the resort center, as well as other guests resting in the center. The customers enjoyed hot Latin American dances, capoeira show, various contests, interesting gifts, beach soccer competition, cocktail and lunch. Cuban dances, master classes of professional dancers, limbo contest, interesting gifts and beach soccer competition were arranged for Azercell subscribers on August 6.

They were also provided information about Azercell Plus

They were also provided information about Azercell Plus https://www.azercell.com/az/personal/services/partner_services/

and

and Unlimited Internet.

Azercell is planning to organize similar entertainment shows for its subscribers every Sunday of this August. All updated information about the regional visits, campaigns in the regions and Baku, as well as services provided by Azercell is available at Facebook page of the company.

The leader of the mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan and the biggest investor in the non-oil sector Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, 24/7 Customer Care, online customer services, GPRS/EDGE, M2M, MobilBank, one-stop- shop service offices Azercell Express, mobile e-service “ASAN signature”, etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.