Iran: Rouhani to advocate proposed Cabinet on Aug.15

2017-08-11

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will advocate for the proposed Cabinet to the Parliament on August 15.

President’s Parliamentary Deputy Hossein-Ali Amiri told IRNA that the list of proposed ministers has been submitted to the Parliament on Aug. 8 and Rouhani will attend the parliamentary session to advocate for the nominees.

Rouhani has presented to the Parliament a list of 17 nominees for the ministerial positions of his new Cabinet for the second term of his presidency.

New list differs from the previously proposed Cabinet and more than half of ministers have been changed.

List of ministers:

Bijan Namdar Zanganeh – Oil minister

Mohammad Javad Zarif – Foreign minister

Masoud Karbasian – Finance minister (new)

Mahmoud Alawi – Intelligence minister

Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi – minister of Information and Communications Technology (new)

Mohammad Bathaei – minister of Education (new)

Hassan Hashemi – minister of Healthcare and Medical Education (new)

Ali Rabeei – minister of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare

Mahmoud Hojjati – minister of agriculture

Alireza Avaei – minister of Justice (new)

Amir Hatami – minister of Defence (new)

Abbas Akhoundi – minister of Roads and Urban development

Mohammad Shariatmadari – minister of Industries and Business (new)

Abbas Salehi – minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance (new)

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli – minister of Interior

Habibollah Bitaraf – minister of Energy (new)

Masoud Soltanifar – minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

The name of a nominee for minister of Science, Research and Technology position is not included in the list and will be announced later.