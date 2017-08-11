Belarusian PM to visit Kazakhstan

2017-08-11 13:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Prime Minister of Belarus Andrei Kobyakov will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan August 12-14, BelTA reported.

Statement was made by the Spokesman for the Belarusian Prime Minister Vladislav Sychevich.

Meeting between Kobyakov and his Kazakh counterpart Bakytzhan Sagintayev is expected to take place Aug. 13, during which the issues of bilateral cooperation within integration associations will be discussed.

Both officials will participate in the opening of "Made in Belarus" stand at the Astana Expo 2017 and Belarus-Kazakhstan business forum.

Kobyakov is set to attend the official opening ceremony of the National Day of Belarus at the Astana Expo 2017 World Fair.

Belarusian Prime Minister will also take part in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council scheduled for Aug. 14.

Eurasian Economic Union is an international organization for regional economic integration. Its members are Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia.