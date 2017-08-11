Uzbekistan interested in Central Asia’s turning into stability zone

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 11

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Uzbekistan remains a strong supporter of holding open, friendly and pragmatic policy regarding its neighbors, Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said on Aug 11 in Tashkent at the opening of the international conference “Central Asia – the main priority of Uzbekistan's foreign policy.”

“We are ready to deepen all-round cooperation with the countries of Central Asia based on principles of equality and considering interests of everyone involved,” he said. “Tashkent is ready for constructive dialogue and solutions search to even the most pressing issues on the basis of reasonable compromises.”

Uzbekistan, which shares border with all countries of Central Asia, like no other, is objectively interested in turning the region into a zone of stability, sustainable development and good-neighborliness.

Minister recalled that, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in his pre-election speech determined cooperation with all the regional countries as Uzbekistan’s priority, since all major regional energy, transportation and communications projects cannot be implemented without active cooperation with countries of the region and without ensuring high level of their integration.

Concrete political and diplomatic steps taken by Uzbekistan, regarding the Central Asian countries, point to the practical confirmation of this fact, according to the Foreign minister.

“Central Asia - the main priority of Uzbekistan's foreign policy” conference is organized by the Uzbek Foreign Ministry with the participation of the Informational and Analytical Center for International Relations, the UNDP Representative Office and the Office of the OSCE Project Coordinator.