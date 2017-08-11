Uzbekistan to host UN conference on co-op in Central Asia

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 11

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

The International Conference on Security and Sustainable Development in Central Asia under the aegis of UN will be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in November 2017, said Petko Draganov, head of UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), Aug. 11.

Draganov has arrived in Tashkent to participate in the conference, titled “Central Asia – the main priority of the foreign policy of Uzbekistan”.

UNRCCA is determined to continue cooperation with the government of Uzbekistan in this area, noted Draganov.

Agenda of the forum, titled “Central Asia: One Past and a Common Future, Cooperation for Sustainable Development and Mutual Prosperity”, will include topical issues of strengthening peace and stability in Central Asia, development of regional cooperation, as well as the contribution of international structures, primarily UN, to the implementation of sustainable development projects.

“It is important to remember that Central Asia is not only a geographical and geopolitical, but also a single cultural and civilized space. Nations living in the region are bound by common spiritual values, similarity of national traditions and customs, and common historical past,” said Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov addressing the conference’s opening ceremony.

As a result of the conference, it is planned to adopt a joint communiqué calling on the UN General Assembly to adopt a resolution on ensuring peace, security and sustainable development in Central Asia.

The conference is expected to be attended by foreign ministers, heads of leading international and regional organizations.