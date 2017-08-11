Ilham Aliyev: Ramil Guliyev’s victory – another proof of Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship, brotherhood

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated world athletics champion Ramil Guliyev on Aug. 11.

“First of all, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to you as you became a world athletics champion,” President Aliyev told Ramil Guliyev in his congratulatory message.

“I would like to note that for the first time in history an Azerbaijani sportsman became a world athletics champion. What is especially pleasant is that to celebrate your victory you raised the Azerbaijani and Turkish flags. This shows that you are attached to your people, that you are a patriot,” noted the president.

“Today you represent Turkey, but you took your first steps in sports in Azerbaijan. I also congratulate Turkey on the occasion of this victory. Your victory is, at the same time, yet another indicative of Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood. We are proud of you in Azerbaijan. I wish you further success in sports,” added the head of state.