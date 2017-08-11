Uzbek President decrees creation of small industrial zones

By Kamila Aliyeva– Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree "On establishment of small industrial zones in the Tashkent region," according to the information published on the official website of the head of state.

It is aimed at full usage of the rich natural, economic, mineral resources, scientific-technical and industrial potential of the region.

The document also supports and encourages the development of new competitive industrial and small private enterprises, the amplification of industrial cooperation, creation of new jobs and augmentation of incomes.

Small industrial zones (SIZ) will be created on the basis of production areas and land plots, according to the decree.

Immovable state property located on the SIZ territory, will be given to businesses on the terms of the long-term lease for a period of 10 years, with the subsequent extension of the rights for ownership.

All of the mentioned above will be subjected to the implementation of business plans, creation and preservation of jobs, timely allocation of all relevant taxes and other mandatory payments.

Zero rated rent is set for the use of immovable state property located on the SIZ territory.

The Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Uzbekistan will allocate funds for the purchase of imported equipment and components for the SIZ development.

Loan payments will be made in national currency at the exchange rate of Uzbek Central Bank on the maturity date, in accordance with repayment schedules.