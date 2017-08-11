Solemn closing ceremony of Sea Cup-2017 held in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Solemn closing ceremony of the Sea Cup-2017 international competition, organized in Baku as part of the 3rd International Army Games, was held in the Training and Educational Center of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan on August 11.

Ceremony was attended by teams of the participating countries, representatives of the public, servicemen and representatives of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan.

At the beginning of the ceremony video clip dedicated to Azerbaijan and the Sea Cup-2017 international competition was demonstrated.

The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played and the national flag of the country was raised.

Followed by flag bearers coming onto the square, “Azerbaijani fanfares” announced the beginning of the closing ceremony.

The judges’ panel and teams were cordially invited to the ceremony.

The cup of the international competition and flags of the participating countries were placed on the site.

After that, the winners of the Sea Cup-2017 international competition were announced and were invited to the honorable pedestal.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev and Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Alexander Fomin presented awards to the teams.

National anthems of Azerbaijan and Russia were played in honor of the teams of Azerbaijan and Russia, which took the first place in the competition.

Delivering his speech at the ceremony, Karim Valiyev greeted the event participants and conveyed to them congratulations of the Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

Noting the high level of the Sea Cup-2017 international competition, Valiyev emphasized that the event has served as the rapprochement between the military sailors of the Caspian countries, the amplification of mutual trust and cooperation, and the creation of a brotherly and friendly atmosphere between the military servicemen.

Wishing all the participants success, the deputy defense minister announced the Sea Cup-2017 international competition as closed.

Then, with the participation of a representative from each team, flags of the 3rd International Army Games and the Sea Cup-2017 competition were lowered.

After the closing ceremony, the final press conference, with participation of heads of delegations of the participating countries, members of the Judicial Commission, as well as local and foreign journalists, was held.

During the press conference, the participants were fully informed about the conditions created for the high-level competition, technical support team, work of the judges’ panel and team results for the stages and episodes of the competition. Then all questions of journalists were answered.