UN Resident Coordinator for Azerbaijan visits project sites in Ismailly

2017-08-11

United Nations Resident Coordinator for Azerbaijan, Ghulam M. Isaczai, visited Ismailly district from 9 to 10 August to monitor the implementation of the project on sustainable land and forest management in Greater Caucasus landscape of Azerbaijan.

Ghulam M. Isaczai visited a forest plantation area in Galinchag village and beekeeping point in Burovdal village. During the monitoring mission, the Resident Coordinator also discussed the current social-economic situation in the area, ways to diminish pressure on forests and pasture resources, as well as alternative sources of income for local population.

During the visit, Ghulam M. Isaczai also met with Mirdamed Sadigov, Head of Ismailly district Executive Authority, and thanked him for creating enabling environment for the smooth implementation of the project. Resident Coordinator also informed the Head of Executive Authority about the forthcoming activities under the project.

The project assists the government to sustainably manage its pasture and forest resources and helps to improve legal and institutional basis for sustainable management of rangeland and forest resources. It also supports demonstration of improved land and forest management practices in selected pilot districts of Ismailly and Shamakhy.

Under this project, UNDP supported capacity building activities on sustainable pasture management for local farmers, staff members of Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and local executive authority, setting up a tree nursery in the Burovdal village, reforestation and afforestation activities in a 130-ha area and other activities.

Planned activities include restoration of additional 200 ha of summer pastures, establishment of two greenhouses for production of vegetables and other products for daily use, support for monitoring of summer pastures and organizing roundtable discussion on agricultural issues.

The Project is funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and UNDP and implemented in close cooperation between UNDP, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and local authorities.