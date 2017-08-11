Turkey hopes US-North Korea military confrontation can be avoided

2017-08-11 19:09 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey hopes that it will be possible to avoid a military confrontation between the US and North Korea, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, the country’s media reported Aug. 11.

Any military clash is fraught with bloody consequences, said the president of Turkey.

He warned that unpredictable consequences may arise in case of a military confrontation between the US and North Korea.

On Aug. 10, North Korea officials said in a statement released by the country’s state-run KCNA news agency that “the US will suffer a shameful defeat and final doom if it persists in extreme military adventure, sanctions and pressure.”

Earlier, on Aug. 9, North Korea said it is "carefully examining" plans for a missile strike on the US Pacific territory of Guam, just hours after US President Donald Trump said that any threat to the US would be met with "fire and fury".

In another statement citing a military spokesman, North Korea also accused the US of devising a "preventive war" and said any plans to execute this would be met with an "all-out war wiping out all the strongholds of enemies, including the US mainland."

The UN Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Aug. 5 over its continued missile tests.