Ilham Aliyev approves state program for development of tobacco industry
2017-08-11
Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to approve a state program for the development of tobacco industry in 2017-2021.
According to the order, the Ministry of Economy will implement measures to carry out a feasibility study for building a world-class tobacco plant in the country.
The order says that the Ministry of Economy must coordinate its activities set forth in the state program with the Ministry of Agriculture.