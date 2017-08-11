Ilham Aliyev approves state program for development of tobacco industry

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to approve a state program for the development of tobacco industry in 2017-2021.

According to the order, the Ministry of Economy will implement measures to carry out a feasibility study for building a world-class tobacco plant in the country.

The order says that the Ministry of Economy must coordinate its activities set forth in the state program with the Ministry of Agriculture.