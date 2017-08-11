Certain Bundestag members supporting PKK, says Turkish FM

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Certain members of Bundestag – national parliament of Germany – actively support the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Turkish media outlets quoted Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying Aug 11.

Some Bundestag members are trying to remove the PKK from the list of terrorist organizations, the FM said, adding that their support of the PKK is unacceptable.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, in which the latter demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives. United Nations and European Union both list PKK as a terrorist organization.

