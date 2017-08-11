Zarif: US President trying to blame Iran to avoid isolation

2017-08-11 21:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in order to avoid isolation, US President Donald Trump is trying to play blame game on Iran, IRNA reported.

In his Twitter message released on Friday, Zarif said 'POTUS always wanted to kill JCPOA. To avoid isolation, he's trying to blame it on Iran. Bad faith on top of US violating the letter & spirit.'

Meanwhile, during his inauguration ceremony held on August 5 in Tehran, Iran President Hassan Rouhani said that the country will not begin violation of Iran nuclear deal known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and it would not remain silent against US lack of commitment.

Despite the fact that many sanction-related economic obstacles have been removed, US lack of disloyalty in implementation of JCPOA which is the result of US government addiction to illegal policies of imposing sanctions signal the message that US is not a trustable partner, he said.

Solving nuclear issue, withdrawing nuclear program from UN charter, removing UN Security Council resolutions and removing cruel nuclear sanctions are one of the most important achievements of the 11th government, he added.