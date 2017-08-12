Kenyatta wins Kenya presidential vote

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has been re-elected the following Tuesday's vote, election officials say, BBC news reported.

Mr Kenyatta, in office since 2013, took 54.3% of votes, ahead of his rival Raila Odinga, with 44.7%.

After the announcement, Mr Kenyatta is called for unity, telling opposition supporters: "I reach out to you ... We are all citizens of the same republic".

But the opposition rejected the results even before they were declared, calling the process a "charade".

However, it has been endorsed by international observers. Mr Kenyatta said they had ensured a "free, fair and credible election".