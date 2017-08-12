Tornado kills 5, hurts Oover 50 in north China

A powerful tornado has swept through several villages in northern China, flattening homes and killing at least five people, Sputnik reported citing local media.

The storm hit the prefecture-level city of Chifeng in China’s Inner Mongolia region on Friday, according to the People’s Daily newspaper. The number of those injured has passed 50, it said.

A relief operation is reportedly underway. Photos posted by the newspaper on social media networks showed rows of devastated houses and large trees snapped in two.