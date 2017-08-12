UN envoy for Yemen arrives in Tehran

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed arrived in Tehran Aug. 12, state-run IRINN TV reported.

According to the report, the UN envoy will meet with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Iran backs Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels who fight against local government. Houthis have held a vast territory in Yemen, including its capital, under their control since 2014.

An Arab alliance led by Saudi Arabia is now fighting against the Houthi rebels.

A day before arriving in Tehran, Cheikh Ahmed was in Saudi Arabia to discuss the latest developments with Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Prior to Riyadh, Cheikh Ahmed was in Oman and Jordan.