Floods kill 12 in Iran (Video)

2017-08-12 11:47 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Floods in five provinces in northeastern Iran killed 12, a provincial official has said.

Spokesman of Iran’s Disaster Management Organization Behnam Saeidi told state-run IRINN TV Aug. 12 that ten people were killed in Khorasan and two others in Golestan provinces.

He said that the rainfall would continue in Iran’s northeast in coming days.

Some people are also missing.

In April, landslides and floods in northwestern Iran killed 36 people.

Thirty out of the total number were killed in the East Azerbaijan Province, one in West Azerbaijan and five in the Kordestan Province.