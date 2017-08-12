AZ EN RU TR

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.0001 manats (0.0059 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70074 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 31

1.7009

Aug. 7

1.7008

Aug. 1

1.7009

Aug. 8

1.7008

Aug. 2

1.7008

Aug. 9

1.7007

Aug. 3

1.7008

Aug. 10

1.7007

Aug. 4

1.7008

Aug. 11

1.7007

Average weekly

1.70084

Average weekly

1.70074

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0036 manats or 0.1795 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.00206 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 31

1.9963

Aug. 7

2.0061

Aug. 1

2.0122

Aug. 8

2.0092

Aug. 2

2.0112

Aug. 9

1.9965

Aug. 3

2.0149

Aug. 10

1.9960

Aug. 4

2.0206

Aug. 11

2.0025

Average weekly

2.01104

Average weekly

2.00206

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0001 (0.3521 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02834 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 31

0.0285

Aug. 7

0.0284

Aug. 1

0.0284

Aug. 8

0.0283

Aug. 2

0.0282

Aug. 9

0.0284

Aug. 3

0.0281

Aug. 10

0.0283

Aug. 4

0.0282

Aug. 11

0.0283

Average weekly

0.02828

Average weekly

0.02834

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0025 manats or 0.5186 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.4811 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 31

0.4815

Aug. 7

0.4821

Aug. 1

0.4836

Aug. 8

0.4819

Aug. 2

0.4813

Aug. 9

0.4814

Aug. 3

0.4811

Aug. 10

0.4805

Aug. 4

0.4804

Aug. 11

0.4796

Average weekly

0.48158

Average weekly

0.4811

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 48.0805 manats or by 2.2477 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,157.7539 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 31

2,151.4684

Aug. 7

2,139.0962

Aug. 1

2,155.9758

Aug. 8

2,139.6064

Aug. 2

2,161.6318

Aug. 9

2,151.0198

Aug. 3

2,159.3357

Aug. 10

2,171.8704

Aug. 4

2,156.7845

Aug. 11

2,187.1767

Average weekly

2,157.03924

Average weekly

2,157.7539

