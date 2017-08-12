Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
2017-08-12
Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.0001 manats (0.0059 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70074 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
July 31
|
1.7009
|
Aug. 7
|
1.7008
|
Aug. 1
|
1.7009
|
Aug. 8
|
1.7008
|
Aug. 2
|
1.7008
|
Aug. 9
|
1.7007
|
Aug. 3
|
1.7008
|
Aug. 10
|
1.7007
|
Aug. 4
|
1.7008
|
Aug. 11
|
1.7007
|
Average weekly
|
1.70084
|
Average weekly
|
1.70074
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0036 manats or 0.1795 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.00206 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
July 31
|
1.9963
|
Aug. 7
|
2.0061
|
Aug. 1
|
2.0122
|
Aug. 8
|
2.0092
|
Aug. 2
|
2.0112
|
Aug. 9
|
1.9965
|
Aug. 3
|
2.0149
|
Aug. 10
|
1.9960
|
Aug. 4
|
2.0206
|
Aug. 11
|
2.0025
|
Average weekly
|
2.01104
|
Average weekly
|
2.00206
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0001 (0.3521 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02834 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
July 31
|
0.0285
|
Aug. 7
|
0.0284
|
Aug. 1
|
0.0284
|
Aug. 8
|
0.0283
|
Aug. 2
|
0.0282
|
Aug. 9
|
0.0284
|
Aug. 3
|
0.0281
|
Aug. 10
|
0.0283
|
Aug. 4
|
0.0282
|
Aug. 11
|
0.0283
|
Average weekly
|
0.02828
|
Average weekly
|
0.02834
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0025 manats or 0.5186 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.4811 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
July 31
|
0.4815
|
Aug. 7
|
0.4821
|
Aug. 1
|
0.4836
|
Aug. 8
|
0.4819
|
Aug. 2
|
0.4813
|
Aug. 9
|
0.4814
|
Aug. 3
|
0.4811
|
Aug. 10
|
0.4805
|
Aug. 4
|
0.4804
|
Aug. 11
|
0.4796
|
Average weekly
|
0.48158
|
Average weekly
|
0.4811
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 48.0805 manats or by 2.2477 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,157.7539 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
July 31
|
2,151.4684
|
Aug. 7
|
2,139.0962
|
Aug. 1
|
2,155.9758
|
Aug. 8
|
2,139.6064
|
Aug. 2
|
2,161.6318
|
Aug. 9
|
2,151.0198
|
Aug. 3
|
2,159.3357
|
Aug. 10
|
2,171.8704
|
Aug. 4
|
2,156.7845
|
Aug. 11
|
2,187.1767
|
Average weekly
|
2,157.03924
|
Average weekly
|
2,157.7539