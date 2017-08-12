Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.0001 manats (0.0059 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70074 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 31 1.7009 Aug. 7 1.7008 Aug. 1 1.7009 Aug. 8 1.7008 Aug. 2 1.7008 Aug. 9 1.7007 Aug. 3 1.7008 Aug. 10 1.7007 Aug. 4 1.7008 Aug. 11 1.7007 Average weekly 1.70084 Average weekly 1.70074

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0036 manats or 0.1795 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.00206 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 31 1.9963 Aug. 7 2.0061 Aug. 1 2.0122 Aug. 8 2.0092 Aug. 2 2.0112 Aug. 9 1.9965 Aug. 3 2.0149 Aug. 10 1.9960 Aug. 4 2.0206 Aug. 11 2.0025 Average weekly 2.01104 Average weekly 2.00206

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0001 (0.3521 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02834 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 31 0.0285 Aug. 7 0.0284 Aug. 1 0.0284 Aug. 8 0.0283 Aug. 2 0.0282 Aug. 9 0.0284 Aug. 3 0.0281 Aug. 10 0.0283 Aug. 4 0.0282 Aug. 11 0.0283 Average weekly 0.02828 Average weekly 0.02834

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0025 manats or 0.5186 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.4811 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate July 31 0.4815 Aug. 7 0.4821 Aug. 1 0.4836 Aug. 8 0.4819 Aug. 2 0.4813 Aug. 9 0.4814 Aug. 3 0.4811 Aug. 10 0.4805 Aug. 4 0.4804 Aug. 11 0.4796 Average weekly 0.48158 Average weekly 0.4811

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 48.0805 manats or by 2.2477 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,157.7539 manats.