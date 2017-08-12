Wall on Turkey-Iran border to be ready by winter 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Construction of a wall on the Turkish-Iranian border will be finished until the winter of 2017, the Turkish media reported Aug. 12.

The wall will be built in the Turkish provinces of Agri and Igdir.

In total, the wall’s length will be 143.8 kilometers.

The wall’s width is two meters and its height is three meters.

Earlier, Turkey built a 239-kilometer wall on the border with Syria, to amplify its own security.

According to reports, walls are planned to be built in other provinces bordering Syria.

Such a decision was made as part of strengthening the fight against terrorism, as members of terrorist organizations from Syria regularly attempt to penetrate into the territory of Turkey.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since March 2011, which, according to the UN, has claimed over 500,000 lives.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The IS, YPG and PYD are the most active terrorist groups in Syria.