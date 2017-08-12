Ilham Aliyev approves funding for Zagatala-Balakan-Mazimchay road renovation

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for renovation of Zagatala-Balakan-Mazimchay part of M-5 Yevlakh-Zagatala-Georgia state border highway.

Under the presidential order, 24.6 million manats are allocated from the state budget for renovation of the 35-km road connecting 16 residential areas with a total population of 100,700 people.