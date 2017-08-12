Turkey to upgrade old hydroelectric power plants

2017-08-12 14:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will upgrade old hydroelectric power plants by the end of 2019, the country’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak said, Turkish media reported Aug. 12.

Currently, there are state and private hydroelectric power plants in Turkey, he said.

“All hydroelectric power plants in Turkey must comply with the requirements of environmental protection,” Albayrak said. “In this regard, it is necessary to upgrade the existing hydroelectric power plants.”

It should be noted that first hydroelectric power plant in Turkey was built in 1902 in the southern province of Mersin in the city of Tartus.

Currently, 600 hydroelectric power plants operate in Turkey.

The largest hydroelectric power plants are located in such provinces as Mardin, Bingel, Artvin, Siirt, Hakkari and Erzincan.